Online scamming; 26-year old man looses 15 lakhs in India

May 17, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
A senior recruiter at a placement agency in the Hitec city has lost Rs 15 lakh to the online scammers. the reports have confirmed that the person has been fixing money as betting on various sports matches. After the incident, the same has lodged compliant following which, a case was registered for the probe on Wednesday.

In January, the victim, Mahesh, 26, (name changed), a resident of Kukatpally, was contacted by one Arjun who claimed to an employee at 1xbet.com and advised him to bet money online on different sports to earn easy money.

Furthermore, in an email, one Rudra asked Mahesh to open an account with the website and said that they would transfer the money to a nationalized bank.

The cyber police from Hyderabad have registered the case and inquiry has been started

