Plane crash near Dubai airport ; Several killed

Four people have died after a small plane crashed near Dubai International Airport on Thursday evening.

The two pilots and two passengers were killed when the Diamond DA42 aircraft came down around 7.30pm following a malfunction, officials said.

A statement from the General Civil Aviation Authority said three of the dead were British and one was from South Africa.

The four-seat, twin-engine propeller aircraft was registered in the UK and crashed around 5 kilometres south of the airport.

It is believed the passengers were flying to “calibrate terrestrial navigation systems” at the airport, which is undergoing work.