Sanjay Manjrekar Says this Young Player is Better than Kohli. Virat Fans Won’t be Happy

Yet another IPL season is done and dusted and its yet another disappointing season for Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli. RCB has a very good team with batting superstars and perhaps the best crowd in the country backing them, but time and again they fail to make an impact. The Virat Kohli led team is criticised for its consistently poor performances and there are even cries from fans that Rohit Sarma should be made Indian team’s captain.

But Former Indian player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has gone one step further, ranking the captains who led their respective franchises in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

According to his rankings, MS Dhoni comes on top with 9 points and Rohit at second position with 8 points. Ashwin got 7, Rahane managed only 5 and Smith was given 6. He gave Delhi capitals captain Shreyas Iyer 8 points while RCB captain Kohli only got 6.

Clearly, Manjrekar felt that Iyer is a better captain than Kohli in IPL.