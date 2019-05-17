Latest NewsIndia

Saradha scam: SC vacates order granting protection from arrest to ex-Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

May 17, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Supreme Court Friday vacated its order granting protection from arrest to former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam case. The apex court said its February 5 order granting interim protection to Kumar will continue for seven days from today to enable him to approach the competent court for legal remedy. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the CBI to act in accordance with law in the case.

Tags

Related Articles

PNB hires detectives

Govt to give Rs 48,239 crore to public sector banks

Feb 22, 2019, 07:18 pm IST

Cyclon Okhi : Kerala boats reaches coast of another state

Dec 2, 2017, 09:47 pm IST
NASA's TESS

In search of new planets; NASA’s new satellite launched

Apr 19, 2018, 06:57 am IST

Facebook removes 1.5 Million videos of the New Zealand Mosque attack

Mar 18, 2019, 10:41 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close