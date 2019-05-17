Latest NewsIndia

Will resign if Congress loses in State, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

May 17, 2019, 08:03 am IST
Less than a minute

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will “accept responsibility and resign” if the Congress party does not perform well in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

“I would take responsibility and would quit if the Congress was wiped out in the state in these Lok Sabha elections. All ministers and MLAs have been made responsible for the Congress party’s performance in the state,” the Chief Minister said in a statement. “The party high command had decided to hold the ministers and legislators accountable for the victory/defeat of the Congress candidates. I am ready to take the same responsibility for the state but I am confident that Congress will sweep all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab,” Amarinder said.

Amarinder Singh returned as chief minister of Punjab in 2017 after a decade rule of Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress had won 77 out of the 117 seats in assembly elections with a vote share 38.5 per cent. Singh’s first term as the chief minister of the state from 2002 to 2007. Punjab will witness polling for its Lok Sabha seats on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Tags

Related Articles

IPL 2019 LIVE UPDATES; Mumbai Indians won the toss against Banglore Royal challengers

Apr 15, 2019, 09:24 pm IST

Delhi gears up to travel on maiden ‘driverless metro’ !

Jun 26, 2017, 05:03 pm IST
flood-hit Kerala

Kerala Flood relief: Something unusual from Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph

Aug 28, 2018, 08:41 am IST

Delhi airport wins best airport security award

Jul 2, 2017, 05:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close