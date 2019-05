The Andra Pradesh Chief Minister who is also the Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu net Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. It has been reported that the meeting would be dealing with the aspects of the alliance in the post-election scenario.

Naidu also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and LJD leader Sharad Yadav.

It has been also said that the CM would fly to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati.