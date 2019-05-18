Congress leader found dead on the banks of river

Congress leader and former Vijayapura district president of JD(S), Reshma Padekanura, was found dead near Krishna River in Kolhar village of Vijayapura earlier on Friday. The body of the Congress leader was reportedly recovered from the Kolhar Bridge near Krishna River at around 6 AM, stated the Kolhar Police.

A case has been registered in the regard by Kolhar police who suspect that Reshma Padekanura has been murdered. A probe in the case is currently being undertaken by Basavana Bagewadi Deputy superintendent of police SU Maheshwargouda, stated a report.

According to the report, police claim that Reshma Padekanura was last seen with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party leader Toufik on Thursday night in his car at around 12 PM. Police also reportedly mentioned Reshma’s husband has blamed Toufik by saying that they had a property dispute.