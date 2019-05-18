Google Pay  to increase cash back incentives

The International search engine ‘Google’ has initiated a new initiative that could boost usage of its ‘Google Pay’ service by tying it tightly to Android apps in the country. To push its payments platform Google Pay in India, the search engine plans to offer cashback incentives on Android apps.

Codenamed “Project Cruiser”, this in-app engagement rewards platform has been in the works since last year and it is led by Google’s Next Billion Users team.

As part of the plan, the search-engine giant would encourage people to update their Android apps or refer them to a friend for both of them to win up to a specific amount on Google Pay. Google has told developers that all rewards on the app will be bandied through Google Pay itself.

If the developers incorporate the platform into their apps, it would allow app developers to incentivise users to perform certain actions in their app in a “scalable” fashion.

Google Pay was launched in India as “Google Tez” on September 18, 2017 has over 25 million monthly active users in India. The search-engine giant clocked $1.4 billion in revenue from the country in 2018, making India a strong market for the company.