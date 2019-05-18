Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup 2019: Official song ‘Stand By’ released

May 18, 2019, 06:45 pm IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) released its official world cup song ‘Stand By’

‘Stand By’  is a collaboration between new artist LORYN and one of the UK’s most successful and influential acts, Rudimental – will be played in ground and city events across the tournament when the showpiece event begins on May 30.

The 2019 World Cup will begin with a round-robin format, where we will see each team playing nine matches before the final four face-offs in the final on July 14 at the Lord’s in London.

A total of 48 matches will be played over a span of a month and 15 days, with Australia putting their title in defence.

India will begin their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Watch the video here:

