Muslim votes shifted to Congress at last moment: Arvind Kejriwal

am Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Muslim votes shifted to the Congress at the last moment before polling. Kejriwal who had earlier claimed of winning all seven seats in Delhi conceded that this shift will hurt the party.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s statement, veteran Congress leader and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit said everyone has a right to vote whichever party they want to and further said that people of the national capital “did not understand nor liked his governance model.”

In an interview to the Indian Express AAP national convener, when asked how many seats his party would get in Delhi, said, “Until 48 hours before polling, it seemed like all seven seats will come to AAP. But at the last moment, the complete Muslim vote got shifted to Congress. We are still trying to figure out what actually happened.”

Delhi recorded a turnout of 60.21 per cent in elections for seven parliamentary constituencies amid reports of EVM malfunctioning in some polling stations. The polling percentage, however, was less compared to 2014 elections when the national capital witnessed 65.1 per cent voter turnout.