Pakistan batsmen shatters all three stumps in hit-wicket dismissal : Watch Video

Pakistan lost their third one-day international match against England by 3 wickets. This was another high scoring match as both the team scored 300 plus runs. After winning the toss at Trent Bridge, England asked Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq who scored a fantastic century in the previous game was retired hurt for 6 runs.

Babar Azam scored a fantastic century before getting out at 115 runs. Mohammad Hafeez scored 59 runs before he was dismissed by Mark Wood. But it was Shoaib Malik’s wicket that left everyone amused and laughing. Malik was looking good before he was dismissed hit-wicket.

Malik scored 41 off 26 before hitting his own wicket off Mark Wood’s ball. Malik kept staring at the stumps for a few minutes before walking off. Malik was embarrassed with the way he was dismissed and upset because he missed his half-century by just nine runs.