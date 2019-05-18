Votes shifted towards Congress because of Delhi Chief Minister’s bad record says Sheila Dikshit

The Congress leader Sheila Dikshit has now asserted that the votes might have shifted to Congress because of the Aravind Kejriwal’s bad performance.

This comes after Kejriwal in an interview to a news daily while commenting on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, said, “13% of the Muslim votes got shifted to Congress in the state at last moment.”

“Nobody asked people to just vote for me. They vote for us because our record is such. So, if people are supporting Congress, then it is a reflection on Kejriwal’s record.” she told media

“I don’t know what he is trying to say. Everyone has a right to vote whichever party he/she wants to vote for and the people of Delhi did not understand nor liked his governance model,” added to it.

“We will win and there is no doubt about it. Be it Muslim, Sikh, or anyone for that matter, every voter is important for us. We don’t discriminate anyone based on their religion. Everyone including Muslims, Dalits, backward classes, women and all other sections of the society strongly supported us,” she added.

Polling in Delhi was conducted on May 12 .