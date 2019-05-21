53 Year Old Millionaire Pilot Who Put Plane on Autopilot to Have Sex With 15 Year Old Gets this Punishment

In a shocking incident, a millionaire who had sex onboard a private jet with a 15-year-old girl, whom he was supposed to teach to fly, now faces five years behind bars.

Stephen Bradley Mell, 53, of Bedminster, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to federal charges of engaging in interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct and receiving child pornography in December 2018 and now faces five years jail for sexually abusing the youngster.

The 15-year-old girl’s mother had approached him so that he could give her flying lessons, court documents show. Mell started talking to the girl in 2017, using text messages and Snapchat, it is reported.

On July 20, 2017, Mell allegedly flew the girl on his private plane from a New Jersey airport to Cape Cod ‘for the purpose of engaging in illicit conduct, specifically, a sexual act with a person under the age of eighteen.’

In early July, Mell purchased an emergency contraceptive pill for the girl and texted her saying: ‘If you are nervous it will hurt more.

‘When you are turned on is when it will feel ok.’

It has not been made clear exactly what type of aircraft Mell was operating when he took the victim for her lesson, but a member of staff at Somerset airport located in Bedminster said all aircraft used to teach lessons at the airport are Pipers.