Chandrababu Naidu to meet Election Commission with 21 opposition party leaders today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with 21 Opposition party leaders will meet the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday at 3 PM.

The Andhra CM and the Opposition parties will press their demand of tallying VVPAT slips with EVM figures in an entire Assembly constituency, in case a discrepancy is found in any polling booth, reported news agency ANI.

Ahmed Patel of Congress, Sharad Pawar of NCP, Satish Chandra Misra of BSP, Sitaram Yechury of Communist Party of India (Marxist), D Raja of Communist Party of India (CPI) and Derek O’Brien of the TMC are expected to meet the EC.