Latest NewsIndia

Chandrababu Naidu to meet Election Commission with 21 opposition party leaders today

May 21, 2019, 06:13 am IST
Less than a minute

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with 21 Opposition party leaders will meet the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday at 3 PM.

The Andhra CM and the Opposition parties will press their demand of tallying VVPAT slips with EVM figures in an entire Assembly constituency, in case a discrepancy is found in any polling booth, reported news agency ANI.

Ahmed Patel of Congress, Sharad Pawar of NCP, Satish Chandra Misra of BSP, Sitaram Yechury of Communist Party of India (Marxist), D Raja of Communist Party of India (CPI) and Derek O’Brien of the TMC are expected to meet the EC.

Tags

Related Articles

Pakistan court orders Govt to arrest Pervez Musharraf, seize properties

Mar 8, 2018, 06:28 pm IST
pranab-mukharji

Free LPG connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

Jul 16, 2017, 07:46 am IST
ram-gopal-varma-letter

Ram Gopal Varma open up about Sridevi in his letter to Sridevi fans

Feb 28, 2018, 07:06 pm IST

Priyanka Gandhi to begin ‘Ganga yatra’ today

Mar 18, 2019, 09:54 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close