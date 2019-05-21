Latest NewsInternational

Court annuls former-Vice President’s conviction in a boat explosion

May 21, 2019, 12:14 am IST
A Maldivan court has set aside the conviction and 15-year prison term given to the former vice president Ahmed Adeeb on allegations that he conspired to assassinate former President Yameen Abdul Gayoom.

The High Court Monday annulled the Criminal Court’s conviction of Adeeb and ordered a new investigation.

Adeeb has been serving a combined 33 years in prison after being convicted of corruption and causing an explosion on Yameen’s speedboat in 2015 in an alleged assassination attempt. With the court decision, his prison term was reduced to 18 years.

Adeeb was arrested after the blast on the boat injured Yameen’s wife.

