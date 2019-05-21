“It Seemed Like a Pilgrimage” P.M Modi on Election Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday compared his election campaign for this Lok Sabha election to a pilgrimage. He said that this campaign stood out from the rest as it was being fought by the people and not the party alone. The prime minister was speaking at a meeting of ministers of his government at the BJP headquarters where he thanked them for their work.

“I have seen many elections but this one was beyond politics. The public was fighting them. I have campaigned in assembly elections and undertaken political tours for the party in different elections. When I toured during these polls, it seemed that I was on a pilgrimage,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

With just hours to go before the results are declared, P.M met Union ministers from the BJP as well as the allies at the meeting- called ‘Aabhar milan’ (expressing gratitude)- hosted by party president Amit Shah.

Later BJP president Amit Shah tweeted

“I congratulate Team Modi Sarkar for their hard work and remarkable achievements in the last 5 years. Let us keep this momentum going for a New India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.”

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, J P Nadda and Prakash Javadekar were also present at the meeting.