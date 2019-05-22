Ahead of counting day, Sensex rises over 150 points

The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 190.42 points to 39,160.22 in early trade, and the NSE Nifty moved to 11,753.90, up 44.8 points from the previous close. Top Sensex gainers in morning trade include Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, RIL, HDFC twins, Tata Motors, ONGC, Infosys, Maruti and Kotak Bank, rising up to 1.38 per cent. On the other hand, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC, HUL, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel fell up to 2.84 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 1,185.44 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,090.32 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

After a strong closing in the previous session the benchmark indices opened on positive note on Tuesday but ended 382.87 points at 38,969.80 while Nifty also closed on negative note after dropping 119.15 points at 11,709.10.

Tata Motors was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, dipping 7.05 per cent, a day after the company posted a 49 per cent decline in March quarter profit. Maruti, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, SBI, PowerGrid, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Yes Bank and TCS too fell up to 3.25 per cent.