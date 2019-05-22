Arunachal MLA, son, 10 others killed by militants

A total of 11 people, including the sitting National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh and his son were killed when his convoy was ambushed by unknown militants in Bogapani area in Arunachal’s Tirap district on Tuesday, CRPF said.

According to CRPF, their troops rushed from Khonsu to the accident spot. Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Kumar Waii suspects ‘political rivalry’ behind the killing of Aboh and 10 others. Waii, also said that an enquiry would be initiated into the matter.

” I condemn this incident. This kind of incident has never taken place before. An inquiry into the incident is important. A political rival has done this,” said Home Minister, Kumar Waii on the death of MLA Tirong Aboh and his family. Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also confirmed the death of the MLA and posted on Twitter.

“The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge Rajnath Singh and PMO India to take action against those responsible for such attack,” the Meghalaya Chief Minister said.