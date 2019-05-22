Commodity Market; Gold price remains steady

In the commodity market, the price of gold remained steady. But on the other hand, the price of silver slipped down.

In the international market, the price of gold slipped marginally. The spot gold was trading at $1,274.70for an ounce. In the national capital New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity gained by rupees 10 each to Rs.32,680 and 32,510 per 10 gram. Sovereign gold remains steady at Rs.26,500 per 8 gram.

On the other hand, the price of silver slipped down. In the international market, the price of silver remains steady. Silver traded at $ 14.53 per ounce. In India, the price of silver declined by Rs.150 to 37,200 per kilogram. The weekly based deliver the price of silver gained Rs.49 to Rs.36,300 per Kg. The silver coins remain flat at Rs.79,000 for buying and Rs.80,000 for selling.