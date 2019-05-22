Congress leader held for BJP worker’s killing on polling day

A Congress leader has been arrested in connection with the killing of a BJP worker on the last day of polling for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. Nemichand Tanvar (60) was killed at Palia village, about 20 km from here, Sunday.

Arun Sharma, a local Congress leader, was arrested in the case Monday night, said district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ruchi Vardhan Misra. Efforts were on to arrest Sharma’s sons Pankaj and Navin who were absconding, she said.

Investigation suggested that it was Pankaj who allegedly shot Tanvar around 5.30 pm Sunday, the SSP said. The BJP has alleged that Tanvar was killed after he told Sharma that he voted for the saffron party.

Misra said the dispute arose over casting of vote. “But we cannot conclude that the murder was its fallout because the two factions had an old dispute as well,” she said, adding that the case was being investigated from all angles.