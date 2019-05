The Assam police have arrested a ULFA militant in connection with the grenade blast in Guwahati. The ULFA militant Bijay Asom was arrested from Tinsukia district.

12 persons were injured in the blast at Zoo Road area on 15th of this month. Banned outfit ULFA (Independence) claimed the responsibility of the blast. So far, police have arrested 6 ULFA militants and overground workers for their alleged involvement in the blast.