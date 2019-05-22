Latest NewsBusiness

India to grow at 7.1% : United Nations’ report

May 22, 2019, 09:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

A report by the United Nations says India’s economy is projected to grow at 7.1% in the fiscal year 2020 on the back of strong domestic consumption and investment.

The report which was released yesterday said, the Indian economy expanded by 7.2% in 2018. However, it said, GDP growth is a downward revision from the 7.4% estimated in January this year.

The report said, strong domestic consumption and investment will continue to support growth, which is projected at 7.0% in 2019 and 7.1% in 2020.

The estimates for India, however, reflect a downward revision from the projections made in the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2019 report released in January this year. That report had estimated that India would grow at 7.6% in the fiscal year 2019 and 7.4% in 2020.

Tags

Related Articles

Court denies plea seeking to take Rehana Fathima into custody

Nov 30, 2018, 05:39 pm IST

Mother and daughter Cheat People by Selling them Same House

Feb 19, 2019, 01:14 pm IST

India should be ready to finish Pakistan and break it into four,says Subramanian Swamy

Jul 26, 2018, 06:15 pm IST

“Did You Call Me Shibu, that’s not My Name”.Check Out What Happened between Dr. N Gopalakrishnan and Sandeepananda Giri in a Discussion

Apr 30, 2019, 10:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close