This Lok Sabha Election was like a pilgrimage for me, Says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told his ministerial colleagues that this Lok Sabha election was like a pilgrimage for him, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the media persons after the meeting. Quoting Prime Minister Modi, Tomar said: “Prime Minister Modi said that he has seen many elections but this election’s campaign did not seem like a campaign. He said it was like a pilgrimage for him.”

“Terming the completion of the NDA government’s tenure as a successful experiment, PM Modi said the alliance should be further strengthened,” Union Minister Tomar said further. Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had a meeting with the members of his Council of Ministers and congratulated them for successfully working as a team for the last five years.