Latest NewsIndia

This Lok Sabha Election was like a pilgrimage for me, Says Narendra Modi

May 22, 2019, 06:12 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told his ministerial colleagues that this Lok Sabha election was like a pilgrimage for him, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the media persons after the meeting. Quoting Prime Minister Modi, Tomar said: “Prime Minister Modi said that he has seen many elections but this election’s campaign did not seem like a campaign. He said it was like a pilgrimage for him.”

“Terming the completion of the NDA government’s tenure as a successful experiment, PM Modi said the alliance should be further strengthened,” Union Minister Tomar said further. Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had a meeting with the members of his Council of Ministers and congratulated them for successfully working as a team for the last five years.

Tags

Related Articles

Huawei launches wireless charger in India

Jan 24, 2019, 12:35 pm IST

TRAIN DERAILS : 33 KILLED ,SEVERAL INJURED

Nov 13, 2017, 10:12 am IST
BABA-RAMDEV

Man arrested for sharing Baba Ramdev’s morphed photo on WhatsApp

Jun 24, 2018, 06:19 am IST

Minister Mercikuttiyamma Makes Bold Claims about NSS’ Participation in Women Wall

Jan 1, 2019, 10:53 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close