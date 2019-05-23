Latest NewsNEWS

“All losers are not losers” says Mamatha Banerjee

May 23, 2019, 02:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Lok Sabha election results in 2019: Mamata Banerjee expresses her views on counting day. “Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched.”

 

Tags

Related Articles

Islamic Council to table Triple Talaq; punishable offense or not?

Feb 11, 2018, 06:37 am IST

UAE announces visa fee exemptions for tourist families

Jul 15, 2018, 06:45 pm IST

Wasim Akram sends legal notice to Imran Khan’s ex-wife

Jun 7, 2018, 10:12 am IST
ramesh

“CPI(M) District Leaders are Protecting Accused DYSP Harikumar”: Ramesh Chennithala

Nov 11, 2018, 11:05 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close