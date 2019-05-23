“All losers are not losers” says Mamatha Banerjee

Lok Sabha election results in 2019: Mamata Banerjee expresses her views on counting day. “Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched.”

Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 23, 2019