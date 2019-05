As per the early trends seen in vote counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is leading in more than 300 Lok Sabha seats, while the UPA is ahead in 91 constituencies. The BJP has comfortably crossed its 2014 majority and is currently leading in 285 seats.

Amidst the counting of votes, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said,

“When the mandate comes, all the arrogance of the BJP will disappear.”

Samajwadi Party is in alliance with Mayawati-led BSP in Uttar Pradesh.