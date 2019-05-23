Latest NewsInternational

Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as South African president

May 23, 2019, 11:14 pm IST
South African parliament members have re-elected Cyril Ramaphosa as the president of the country. Members of Parliament from the African National Congress have chosen the head of state in the parliament’s first post-election sitting.

The party won 230 out of 400 seats in the election on May 8. The African National Congress party won the ballot with 57.5% of the vote, its thinnest majority since the end of apartheid.

South Africa’s Constitution mandates that voters choose a party, which selects the individuals who go to the National Assembly. These lawmakers then go on to choose the head of the state.

Ramaphosa will be sworn in on Saturday and name a deputy president and cabinet at the weekend.

