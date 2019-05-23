GALLERY; These photos of Disha Patani are temperature rising

The stunner of an actress Disha Patani will be seen in superstar Salman Khan’s ambitious project ‘Bharat’. The young and popular actress has started with the movie promotions in full swing along with the other cast members. She was recently spotted at Novotel Hotel, Juhu where she was present for ‘Bharat’ promotions. Disha looked gorgeous in a denim jacket, blue jeans and white fitted crop top. Her glamourous make-up and accessories were on point. She will be playing a trapeze artist in the movie. Check out her pictures: