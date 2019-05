The counting of votes is progressing and early signs from Kerala shows UDF surging ahead in Kerala. At the moment, NDA is not leading at any constituency in Kerala while LDF has finally managed to take lead in one constituency which is ALAPPUZHA. UDF is leading at all the rest of 19 constituencies in Kerala.

It has to be noted that so far not even 10 percent of votes have been counted and the lead could well change in the hours to come.