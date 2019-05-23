Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 : Smriti Irani Leading From Amethi

Counting of votes for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency has begun. BJP leader Smriti Irani has taken a lead over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The Amethi Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh is currently held by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. This is the second time Smriti Zubin Irani of BJP is taking on Gandhi in the Congress bastion, after an unsuccessful bid in 2014.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi beat Irani by receiving 46.70 per cent of the votes cast in this constituency.