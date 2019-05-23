Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 : Tharoor leading in Thiruvananthapuram

The UDF is leading in Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls held. Shashi Tharoor, the UDF candidate is leading in Thiruvananthapuram. When postal votes were counted first, Kummanam Rajashekaran was leading in Thiruvananthapuram.
