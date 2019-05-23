KeralaLatest News

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 : Tharoor leading in Thiruvananthapuram

May 23, 2019, 09:14 am IST
The UDF is leading in Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls held. Shashi Tharoor, the UDF candidate is leading in Thiruvananthapuram. When postal votes were counted first, Kummanam Rajashekaran was leading in Thiruvananthapuram.

