The BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur is currently leading in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, against the Congress’s Digvijaya Singh as votes were counted on Thursday in the Lok Sabha elections.

Bhopal voted on May 12 which was during the 6 the phase Of LS elections

Pragya Singh Thakur, 48, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts who spent nine years in jail, joined the BJP in April