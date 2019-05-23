Rajinikanth endorses Modi, tweet goes viral; Details Inside

You made it”: Rajinikanth congratulates PM Modi.

Superstar Rajinikanth had earlier asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is much stronger than a gang of 10 people.

Rajinikanth has made a U-turn on his political stand ás he has extended his support to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections earlier.

The superstar had earlier predicted that the saffron party will register a thumping win in the polls and Narendra Modi would be the Prime Minister