SEE FIRST; Have you ever heard of sea dragons; Picture Inside

May 23, 2019, 01:41 pm IST
The Southern Aquarium which is one of the World’s largest habitat’s for the surreal sea dragons. hose native populations of Australia are threatened by pollution, warming oceans and the illegal pet and alternative medicine trades.

It literally just looked like a piece of kelp,” said Steven Kowal, 25, who was visiting San Diego from Greensboro, North Carolina, and took time to see the exhibit. “It was crazy to me that it was, like, actually living and swimming around, so that’s cool. I’ve never seen anything like that.” That’s a common reaction.

A little is known about them as their population is so small

 

 

