Shashi Tharoor Seeks Blessings of God, Tweets this Image. Check this Out

With just a few minutes to go before the counting of the votes begin, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, it seems is busy visiting the temple. Tharoor had tweeted a picture of him and his mother in a Pooja room and tweeted that this is the D-day. Later the Congress veteran also visited a temple.

“D-Day at last! Will it be D for Deliverance for the nation from 5 years of misgovernance, ineptitude & bigotry, or D for Disappointment & Despair for all who believe in #InclusiveIndia, responsible governance, liberal social values & economic justice?” wrote Shashi on twitter

In the Loksabha elections held at 2014, It was the votes in the coastal area(Parassala, Neyyatinkara, Kovalam) that helped Shashi Tharoor secure a win over O Rajagopal, the NDA candidate. This year there is a record polling in these constituencies and is something that Shashi Tharoor will look with a lot of hope. The confidence of Tharoor camp has certainly increased after this stat came out.

Most of the surveys had predicted Kummanam Rajasekharan to be an overwhelming favorite of the constituency