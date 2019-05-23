Suniel Shetty to play Rajinikanth’s villain

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty will play the villain role in Superstar Rajinikanth’s new film ‘Darbar’.

“Darbar’ directed by A.R.Murugadoss has Nayanthara as the female lead. .‘Darbar’ has Rajinikanth in the role of a Mumbai based police officer. Suniel Shetty is said to be cast in the role of a corporate tycoon, with whom Rajinikanth’s character locks horns with. The first schedule of the film has been over.

Unconfirmed reports say that Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar who was earlier revealed as playing a negative role is said to be essaying the role of Suniel Shetty’s son.

Ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan is handling the camera. The music department is handled by composer Anirudh Ravichander. Lyca Productions is producing this movie, which has been scheduled for a Pongal release in January.