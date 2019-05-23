UPA + Six Parties = Secular Democratic Front. Check Out the Latest Moves of Opposition

With just minutes to go before the start of counting of votes, the opposition is making some key moves. A new association of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) along with six parties, the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Aam Aadmi Party, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Left Front, tentatively called the Secular Democratic Front (SDF), is looking to make a bid to form the government if the election results end up giving them a sufficient number — and provided NDA doesn’t have the numbers as mentioned in many of the exit polls.

National media Hindustan Times has managed to review a draft of the letter prepared by the parties as part of their plan to ensure they get a chance to form the government in case no single party has the numbers required.

The original idea was to send the letter to the President ahead of the results, but this had to be abandoned after the BSP said it wasn’t comfortable with announcing an alliance before the numbers came out.

The name SDF?was suggested by the Congress, according to people directly involved in the process of forming the alliance who asked not to be named.