15 students killed in massive fire at Surat building, many jump off

It has been reported that at least 15 people are dead other a few are badly injured in a fire that broke out in a coaching class in Surat. The fire has engulfed the third and fourth floors of the Taxshila Complex.

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Kumar Mishra also told ANI that at least 15 people have died in the fire. The death toll is expected to rise.

The 15 dead are having age from 14 to 17.

In visuals broadcast on TV channels and online, students can be seen jumping out of the third and fourth floors of the building.