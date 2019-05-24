Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

15 students killed in massive fire at Surat building, many jump off

May 24, 2019, 06:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

It has been reported that at least 15 people are dead other a few are badly injured in a fire that broke out in a coaching class in Surat. The fire has engulfed the third and fourth floors of the Taxshila Complex.

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Kumar Mishra also told ANI that at least 15 people have died in the fire. The death toll is expected to rise.

The 15 dead are having age from 14 to 17.

In visuals broadcast on TV channels and online, students can be seen jumping out of the third and fourth floors of the building.

Tags

Related Articles

India to Bangladesh cruise service will start from Friday

Mar 27, 2019, 08:44 pm IST
BJP MLA Ram Kadam

BJP MLA Ram Kadam Under Fire Over Twitter Post After Ravan-Like Comment

Sep 8, 2018, 10:38 am IST

For fishing you need just a pinch of salt! Watch Video

May 15, 2018, 04:16 pm IST
Kashmir

Army to use this old ‘strategy’ in Kashmir to stop youths from joining militant groups

May 18, 2017, 04:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close