After Amul, Mother Dairy also hikes milk prices up to 2 per litre

Mother Dairy which is the leading milk supplier in central India on Friday hiked milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre, effective Saturday, citing higher procurement cost from farmers.

The price of 1-litre pack has been increased by ?1 and 500 ml pack by ?2 a litre, effectively impacting the consumer by ?1 per pack,” the company said.

The company has increased the prices of only poly pack milk and not bulk vended milk, also known as token milk.

Amul had recently hiked the price of their milk products.