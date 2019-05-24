After CPI(M)s Pathetic Loss, BJP- RSS Supporters Takes a Dig at Sandeepananda Giri

Sandeepananda Giri is known for his pro-communist stand, manages a Facebook post or two every day, that more often than not, happens to be a dig at BJP. Very often his comment boxes are a center of a war between supporters of different political faith.

Now, as the results of Loksabha elections have arrived, BJP-RSS supporters have jumped into his comment section to ask why Sandeepananda Giri has not put a troll now! As it turns out, Sandeepananda Giri has shared a picture from a comic Mayavi, but it’s rather bizarre and it’s not like his usual trolls at Sangh Parivar forces.

Here is his post.

But his comment boxes have been flooded by BJP supporters asking why he is not trolling now. If communists had secured a decent majority in Kerala, he definitely would have come up with a few. Check out some of the comments. The support that he normally gets in his comment box by communist supporters is missing too.