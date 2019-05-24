Latest NewsBusiness

After Narendra Modi’s election victory, Indian rupee gains

May 24, 2019, 09:38 pm IST
The domestic currency, the  Indian rupee is all set for its first weekly gain in three after the NDA led by BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scored a massive election victory. And this gain is also supported by the decline in crude oil price.

The rupee gained as much as 0.4% to touch a session high of 69.74 against the dollar, en route to a weekly gain of about 0.7%.

The currency ended 0.5% lower on Thursday after scaling a session peak of 69.38 when initial leads suggested a facile victory for PM Modi’s coalition, in line with most of the exit polls.

