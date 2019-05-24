Latest NewsIndia

Candidate Cries After Getting Only 5 Votes,Says There Are 9 Members In His Own Family

May 24, 2019, 12:51 pm IST
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are probably celebrating their victory and the chance of running the country for another 5 years, there’s one guy who is crying his heart out for losing in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

Neetu Shuttern Wala, who hails from Jalandhar, stood independently in the recently held polls and claims to have gotten only 5 votes. When he was being interviewed, he broke down before the camera and started crying. Well, he is crying not because of the alleged 5 votes. He is crying because he got 5 votes despite having 9 people in his own family. Yes, his own family members betrayed him and didn’t vote for him.

The man, while wiping his tears, blamed his family and accused the EVM machines of being tampered in the voting process, which resulted in his loss. The reporter then proceeded to leave no stone unturned to rub salt on the poor guy’s wounds and asked him, “When your own family doesn’t support you, how can you expect outsiders to help you?”

