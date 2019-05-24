China unveils first Magnetic Levitation train having this jaw dropping speed

China has unveiled the first Magnetic Levitation train which is designed to run with a speed of 600kmph. The manufacturers are making the claim that the same could make a competition to the airline industry.

The train is made by the CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co, and the respective was unveiled on Thursday

When it is operationalized, it could pose major competition to the airlines, says the manufacturer.

The prototype has already achieved static levitation and is in ideal condition,” Mr. Sansan told media in Qingdao.

The engineering prototype, a key project in the Ministry of Science and Technology’s 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20) to promote an advanced railway system, is expected to roll off the production line next year and in 2021 to undergo comprehensive testing and be made ready for commercial manufacturing.

When compared with the standard trains the high-speed maglev trains have many advantages including reduced noise and vibration, larger passenger capacity and lower maintenance costs, the report said.