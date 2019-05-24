Congress fails to open account in these 17 regions

Congress had a bitter fight in the Lok Sabha election. BJP has emerged victorious having a majority over 300 seats. The BJP cornered Congress only to 51 seats with a complete washout in 17 states and union territories.

These 17 units are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, J-K, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu and Lakshadweep.”

BJP despite a stellar performance nationally, has also failed to impress the voters of three states and one union territory namely Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.