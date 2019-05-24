CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Dulquer Salmaan’s Bollywood venture ” The Zoya Factor” to be released on this date

May 24, 2019, 03:54 pm IST
The new film starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan is all set for its release. ” The Zoya Factor” will be released on 20th September.

Sonam announced the release date along with the latest poster of the film which features her with Dulquer.

“We’re back after the strategic timeout. Catch The Zoya Factor in cinemas on 20th September 2019. Starring @DQSalmaan, directed by [email protected], she captioned the post she wrote in her Post.

The film marks Dulquer second project in Bollywood. He made his debut in the Hindi film industry in 2018 with Irrfan Khan-starrer ‘Karwaan’. His acting in the film was well received by the critics and so were his good looks by the ladies!

