Exclusive: Jaitley unlikely to remain as Indian finance minister in Modi’s new term

The sources have asserted that Arun Jaitely who is in his late 66 is unlikely to continue in his position as his health is deteriorating over the past few months.

Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Indian general election with a historic mandate of about 300 out of 542 parliamentary seats that were contested, results announced by the Election Commission of India on May 23 showed.

He is definitely not taking the post of the finance minister simply because he is very unwell, said the source who did not want his name to be disclosed.

If at all, he might take up a less stressful role.” he added.

Jaitley who is one among the top leaders in the BJP was never seen in the celebration movements heald at the BJP headquarters on Thursday Night.