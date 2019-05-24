KeralaLatest News

” If u think congratulating the Prime Minister is being communal, then I am sorry”; Unni Mukundan reacts to Modi haters who abused him

May 24, 2019, 04:15 pm IST
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has come forward with a reply for the cyber abusers who attacked him for a Facebook post congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his election victory that he has shared in the social media. Cyber attackers criticised that Unni Mukundan has become Sanghi and the actor is a communalist.

Congratulations to Honorable Prime Minister of India and NDA on their stellar win Narendra Modi“???????? ???? ?? ???…

Gepostet von Unni Mukundan am Donnerstag, 23. Mai 2019

” f u think wishing congratulating the Prime Minister of this country is being communal, then I am sorry, I don’t take it, because as a proud law abiding citizen of this country, I believe there is nothing wrong in appreciating the mandate of the people of this great nation”, the actor wrote in the official Facebook page.

??? ?????? ????? ??????? ??????????? ?????? ??????? ???? ???????? ???? ?? ?? ???????????? ???? ?????????? ????????????…

Gepostet von Unni Mukundan am Donnerstag, 23. Mai 2019

