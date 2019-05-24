Latest NewsInternational

India stops purchases of Iranian oil as US waivers expire

May 24, 2019, 11:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian Ambassador to the USA Harsh Vardhan Shringla has informed that the country has stopped importing oil from Iran after American waivers granted to eight buyers expired early this month.

India has joined Greece, Italy, Taiwan and Turkey to become the latest country to comply with the US sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme.

The US reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and six world powers.

To reduce Iran’s crude oil export to zero, the US on the 2nd of this month ended the waivers that had allowed the top buyers of Iranian oil, including India, to continue their imports for six months.

Iran had said, the sanctions were illegal and that it attached no value or credibility to the waivers.

Tags

Related Articles

Sri Lanka to celebrate its Independence day tomorrow

Feb 3, 2019, 08:47 pm IST

These Celebrities become more Famous after Participating in Bigg Boss

Sep 30, 2018, 06:52 pm IST

Congress Government appoints Computer Baba as Chairman of River Test

Mar 11, 2019, 01:14 pm IST

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings won the match after a tight fight

May 1, 2018, 12:02 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close