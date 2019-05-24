India stops purchases of Iranian oil as US waivers expire

The Indian Ambassador to the USA Harsh Vardhan Shringla has informed that the country has stopped importing oil from Iran after American waivers granted to eight buyers expired early this month.

India has joined Greece, Italy, Taiwan and Turkey to become the latest country to comply with the US sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme.

The US reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and six world powers.

To reduce Iran’s crude oil export to zero, the US on the 2nd of this month ended the waivers that had allowed the top buyers of Iranian oil, including India, to continue their imports for six months.

Iran had said, the sanctions were illegal and that it attached no value or credibility to the waivers.