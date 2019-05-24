” India to reach greater heights with your vision ” Kohli congratulates PM Modi

The Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi after BJP-led NDA has a massive victory in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. “Congratulations @narendramodi ji. We believe India is going to reach greater heights with your vision. Jai hind,” he wrote. Various former cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag also congratulated PM Modi on social media.

