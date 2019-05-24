Latest NewsNEWSSports

” India to reach greater heights with your vision ” Kohli congratulates PM Modi

May 24, 2019, 06:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi after BJP-led NDA has a massive victory in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. “Congratulations @narendramodi ji. We believe India is going to reach greater heights with your vision. Jai hind,” he wrote. Various former cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag also congratulated PM Modi on social media.

Tags

Related Articles

Modi Govt approves projects worth Rs 66,300 cr for J&K’s development

Jan 4, 2019, 08:27 pm IST

Asian Wrestling Championships: Divya, Manju win bronze medals

Apr 25, 2019, 10:34 pm IST

High Court direct to act against illegal slaughter of animals and sale of meat

Jan 7, 2019, 10:21 pm IST

J&K : Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch sector

Sep 9, 2017, 02:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close