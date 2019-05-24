“India will not hold talks with Pakistan until they stop supporting terrorism” says Vardhan Shringla

The country’s Ambassador to the US Harash Vardhan Shringla has asserted that India will not hold talks with Pakistan until it gives up its state policy of supporting terrorism.

After Pulwama terror attack the ties between Indian and Pakistan has been low. Tensions flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14.

“I think it is the desire of every Indian to have good relations with Pakistan. You see our relations with Bangladesh, you see our relations with Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan. We have excellent relationships,” he said.

“We have committed $ 27 billion to the development of our neighborhood and Pakistan is welcome to join. But it cannot be pursuing a policy of supporting terrorism on the one hand and then trying to talk of peace on the other. That double handed policy is not something that we can deal with anymore,” he added.