Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Its time for reunification of Left” says veteran Communist leader Suravaram Sudhakar

May 24, 2019, 05:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Left Parties are turning in their worst ever performance in Lok Sabha election in over six decades. The veteran Communist leader Suravaram Sudhakar has asked for the reunification of the Left

Mr. Reddy who is the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), asserted his party has always been suggesting that the unity of the Left movement is the need of the hour and still feels so.

Asked if there was a need to give a push to the efforts of reunification following the debacle of the Left in the elections, Mr. Reddy said: “Yes, all the Left parties should think of it. There is an urgent need to rethink at the earliest.”

As party general secretary, I also take the responsibility for the ‘catastrophic defeat’ of CPI in the elections,” Mr. Reddy said.

Related Articles

Breaking stereotypes a new kind of library; come and experience

Feb 5, 2018, 11:37 am IST

Ram Rajya Rath Yatra begins today, will travel through 6 states

Feb 13, 2018, 09:02 am IST

Rajasthan bypolls: Karni Sena reveals the real reason for BJP’s defeat

Feb 2, 2018, 12:33 pm IST

Election Commission set to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule today

Mar 10, 2019, 11:46 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close